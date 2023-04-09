Share:

PeshawaR - Early morning search and strike operations across the city were conducted by Capital City Police on the occasion of Easter to ensure the safety of the Christian community.

The operations were targeted and aimed at maintaining law and order. According to the police spokesperson, criminal cases were registered against several individuals involved in various crimes. Additionally, arms, ammunition, and drugs were recovered from the possession of some of these individuals.

The police have taken strict security measures to provide foolproof security for Easter celebrations. This operation is a part of the government’s efforts to ensure the safety of citizens and to prevent any potential threats to public safety.

The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals. The Christian community has expressed their gratitude to the police for their support and for ensuring their safety during the Easter celebrations. The police will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary action to ensure public safety.