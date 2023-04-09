Share:

RAWAlPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division liaquat Ali Chattha said that the mental health staff will start providing consultation and treatment to drug addicts in the newly built Potohar Rehab Center from Monday.

“It is a 50-bed model addiction treatment and rehabilitation center in Wah General Hospital which was completed following the directions of Chief Secretary Punjab,” he said while talking to media men on Saturday during a visit to Wah General Hospital. Commissioner said that the rehab center is a public interest project that will benefit all the people of the division. He said that the government would not only provide the drug addicts accommodation, food, clothes, medical facilities but also psychiatrists for consultation and counselling sessions.

He said building such rehab centers in all the districts of the province is the vision of Chief Secretary Punjab from where the public could admit their drug addict patients instead of sending them to private rehab centers against hefty fees. “Rawalpindi is the first district where the rehab center has been made functional,” said liaquat Ali Chattha. He ordered Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema to shift all the drug addicts from footpaths of Murree Road to Potohar Rehab Center for their treatment to bring them back to normal life.

“Use of drugs is a curse. People enter into the valley of death by using drugs as fashion or timely satisfaction,” said Commissioner. life is a precious gift of God and people should love it, he said adding that the civil society should also play their vital role to make Rawalpindi Region drugs free. “The citizens should immediately alert the district administration or Anti Narcotics Department in case of such suspicious activities of drug mafia,” he said.