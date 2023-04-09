Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday termed President Arif Alvi’s decision of sending back the judicial reforms bill as a cor­rect move and gave a 12-hour ul­timatum to federal government to withdraw the resolution adopted in the parliament against the apex court’s decision. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary, while holding a press conference along with Hammad Azhar, said that the President’s sending back the judicial reform bill was a right move, the Supreme Court will decide whether it can become a law or not. Out of 342 of National Assembly only 42 mem­bers in the House signed the reso­lution against the Supreme Court, all of them are going to be disqual­ified, none of important members signed resolution, he maintained. Fawad said, PDM alliance consist of cowardly people sitting togeth­er to protect their personal in­terests, no political party can run away from elections adding two or three member bench was not the concern of people of Pakistan, people demandinstant elections. Which judge has said that holding elections in 90 days was not nec­essary?, he asked.