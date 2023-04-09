Share:

Ex-special assistant of CM Iftikhar Ahmad Butter, hailing from Narang Mandi, has joined PTI.

According to reports, Iftikhar Ahmad Butter was in contact with PTI officials from quite a time now. Mr. Butter however, made an official statement of joining PTI amid a meeting with PTI President Central Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

Mr. Butter on this instance said that he has joined the party after being impressed by the personality of Imran Khan. Mr. Butter was one of the active members of PML-Q and he was the candidate for MPA from PP-135 on the ticket of his previous party.