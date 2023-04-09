Share:

The most humane thing a man could do was think so much so that some philosophers made thinking the sole predicate of their existence.

However, we are living in the time of a post-industrial revolution which has opened a portal into a whole new universe or perhaps, a meta-verse. This is now the era of technology and we have not witnessed such unprecedented technological advancements. The trajectory of progress is off the charts.

Recently, another AI program has come into the limelight. It is called Chat GPT by Open AI. It is a text-to-text AI-system which means that it is able to comprehend any human inquiry and respond within a span of some mere seconds. However, this is not something new; many search engines have been doing that for a while now but they lack human interaction. This program has the capability to carry on the conversation on its own like a human.

Chat GPT is based on a general language processing model which is trained on a massive corpus of text. The program is getting more and more accurate and efficient with every inquiry. In no time, it will surpass human intelligence and will leave its creators behind. As of now, it is able to score above average in the SATs, which is a way to measure its IQ level.

As it drives its model from the analysis of human speech, it is not using real world data yet. Keeping in mind the previous progress we can expect programs like Chat GPT and other supercomputers to collect data from the real world in real time and process it, giving us the results in human language which essentially means that it will ease the job of the whole profession of scientists among many others. As the programs will be able to collect the data themselves the linguistic construction will become more coherent as well.

There are multiple perspectives to this rise of a new intel. There are those who are afraid that this is going to create a dystopia and a significant part of the population will lose their job which seems likely. Some people like Elon Musk believe that this could be the second enlightenment which would take humans to another level of civilisation. Amid all this chaos there will be a sub-strata of highly capable humans who will use this technology to increase their capital and gain wealth, presumably technocrats.

Chat GPT reached one million users just after 1 week of its release, the fastest by any company yet. The huge interest by the users has caused the website to crash multiple times and even today if one wishes to use it, it will ask the user to wait or drop the email so that the user can be notified when the website is available to use. This novel demand has turned the heads of many tech giants like Google and Microsoft. So much so, that Microsoft has already invested $1 billion in the venture and has also provided Open AI with computer and server facilities for them to grow faster. $10 billion more is to be invested by Microsoft in the system bringing its total net worth to around $29 billion.

Despite the views of both extremes, one thing that is certain is the magnitude of the change it is going to bring from daily lifestyle to professionalism. The whole academic world is going to be under a lot of pressure especially in the case of Chat GPT as it is a text to text AI. There are some other AIs who are catering to the creative niches such as art of all sorts. The question is, will humanity be able to keep this ever increasing intellectual power under its authority or get surpassed by it totally and become a slave to it? Will this enlightenment lead us to another dark age or will it actually help humanity achieve the next level of civilization? Nothing but time has the answer to these social enigmas.