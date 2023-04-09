Share:

Total inflows through Roshan Digital Account (RDA) from overseas Pakistanis surpassed the $6 billion mark in the first week of April, figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reveal.

Cumulative inflows of RDA deposit reached $6.005 billion as of April 7, 2023.

“Roshan Digital Account has reached a new milestone as the total inflows have crossed $6 billion,” the SBP said on its official Twitter handle and thanked overseas Pakistanis for their continuous trust in making the SBP’s RDA a huge success.

Inflows of foreign currency through RDA improved during the last two months as the SBP revised rates of the Naya Pakistan Certificate (NPC) to make them more competitive.

Approximately, some 60-65 per cent RDA deposits were received in NPC as investment.