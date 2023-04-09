Share:

FAISALABAD - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said Saturday that steer­ing Pakistan out of crisis and un­dertaking massive uplift programs is the legacy of the Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its would once again play its role and put Pakistan on the road of progress and prosperity.

He was addressing a public gath­ering at Aminpur Bungalow while inaugurating construction of a road from Aminpur to Mazara Bridge here on Saturday. This project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.121.629 million.

He said that PML-N had very limit­ed time. In Punjab, it had only 2 to 2.5 months but despite of the time con­strained, the party had tried its best to undertake maximum development and welfare projects. He added that Bypass Road from Sargodha Road to Sammundri Road via Jhang Road had been completed with an estimated cost of Rs.2500 million. Similarly, our focus remained on important roads and Aminpur Road was also complet­ed within this short tenure.

The minister said that gas supply to 22 villages of this constituency had been approved and work to lay pipeline had also been started. Each village in this constituency would get gas facility, he claimed.

He said that Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Sup­ply Company (FESCO) and Chair­man Board of Directors (BoD) FESCO were present in this meeting and he had been directed to accomplish all electricity-related development proj­ects within a period of one month. “I am going to establish my office on By­pass and very soon I will invite you to visit this office”, he said and added that voters of this constituency could also visit and inform me about lack of facilities in their villages.

Continuing, the Interior Minis­ter said that PML-N came into pow­er in most critical situation and now it was trying to drag out Pakistan from the crisis. He said that PML-N had track record of delivering to the nation. “In 2013, we eliminat­ed the menace of load shedding and flushed out terrorists.” The country was progressing at the rate of 6.2 percent, but our government was eliminated through an undemocrat­ic conspiracy. He said that Pakistan was a democratic country and dem­ocratic forces gave equal respect to the individuals who had not voted them but Imran Khan instigated his followers to subject his political op­ponents to oppression and political victimisation. He (Imran) also used undemocratic attitude and during his four-year rule, he never had a meeting with the opposition leaders. On the contrary, he subjected his op­ponents to false cases.

“I was also implicated in a false case and even my opponents were not justifying such type of case against me”, he added. Rana Sana Ul­lah said that Imran daily registered an FIR of his murder. “I asked him to give up from such attitude as anyone could kill him and put its onus on the political opponents.