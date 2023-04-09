Share:

The University of Karachi is the biggest university in Sindh Province having more than 41k students. One of the major issues of University is Security. There is no perfect setup of security so not only students but all the people inside the boundary of the University are unsafe.

Vehicles entering the University are stopped for identification but they are not checked whether they are safe or full of weapons, bombs, drugs, or something else injurious no one knows about it. Especially for bikers, there is no restriction to entering university. There is no gate pass or security pass given to the students and other daily comers for entering the university.

Everyone with a bag, it looks like a student, is allowed to enter in University without checking of Id or student card to ensure whether he/she is a student. After you enter, you are free to go anywhere in the university like departments, canteens, library, admin block, etc.

Due to a lack of security, a suicide bomber who had been a woman, blasted herself near a van, killing three Chinese tutors in April 2022. Recently, some videos of Sindh University went viral on social media in which a student can be seen targeting another student with his weapon in a personal dispute.

This type of security risk in universities can become the main facilitator to any terrible crime and tragedy in the coming days. Therefore concerned authorities especially the Vice Chancellor the University of Karachi and both federal and provincial governments are requested to take efforts on this serious matter of security.

ZEESHAN JAMSHER,

Karachi.