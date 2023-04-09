Share:

ONTARIO - “Diversity” is not a dirty word. One of the greatest things about this world – or, at least, it should be – is that we are not all the same. That’s something Shania Twain, a queen in country music, clearly appreciates when she recently called on the genre to expand and feature new voices. Luckily, that’s just what is happening.

During her recent acceptance speech for the Equal Play Award at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Twain issued a call for more equity and diversity in the country music industry. She even showed them how it’s done. Twain presented an award with The BoykinZ, a quartet of Black singing sisters who broke through on TikTok belting out country music. The artists recently crossed paths on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“I invited them to do a little acappella piece with me tonight, just as part of my exchange of supporting upcoming young female artists, people that might, in this day and age, be excluded,” Twain told People about the group on the CMT Awards red carpet.

When she heads out on her global arena tour later this month, Twain will be joined by a varied group of performers, including singers Breland and Mickey Guyton, the latter who has become one of the most high-profile Black singers in country music and one of the talent scouts on a new Apple TV+ music competition show, “My Kind of Country.”

And inclusiveness isn't just black and white. T.J. Osborne, one half of the Grammy-winning duo Brothers Osborne with his brother John, shared publicly in 2021 that he is gay. The representation in country music has increased with artists like Orville Peck, Lil Nas and Brandi Carlile, all who are walking the trail blazed by artists like Chely Wright and the group Lavender Country. It's great to see space being made and held for diverse artists in country music.