LAHORE-The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) organised a second fundraising Iftar dinner in Lahore April 7, 2023 as part of its ongoing Zakat campaign. A large gathering of around 800 donors and supporters attended the event where Rs137 million were collected.

On this occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of SKMT, gave an overview of the ongoing projects of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, saying “Last year, we were able to provide financially supported treatment worth Rs. 11 billion to deserving cancer patients”. He said donating for cancer patients demonstrates one of the noblest attributes of humans by celebrating the spirit of kindness to strangers and earning their prayers and gratitude. Commenting on the unique features of Shaukat Khanum Hospitals, Dr Faisal Sultan said that patients are provided treatment based on the principles of quality and equality. “At SKMCH&RC, we have always taken all possible steps to ensure that the utilisation of Zakat complies with Islamic injunctions regarding utilisation for Zakat-eligible patients. SKMCH&RC has also received Shariah compliance certification confirming that its Zakat processes are in line with Islamic principles.” He went on to explain the theme of this year’s Zakat campaign and said that cancer burden has three main aspects—financial, medical, and psychological—and with everyone’s support, we can help ease the burden of cancer.

In a video message, Imran Khan, Founder and Chairman BoG of SKMT said that he could not personally attend the event due to security reasons. He said that cancer treatment is very expensive and the majority of our people cannot afford it. For more than 28 years, SKMCH&RC has been collecting Zakat and providing financially supported treatment to over 75% of all patients. He said that SKMCH&RC is of huge benefit not only for deserving cancer patients but also for those who can afford to pay because they are provided treatment according to international standards, at much lower costs than countries like the UK or USA. He said SKMT supporters would be proud to know that the organisation earned the Joint Commission International’s Enterprise Accreditation. He said that for a population of over 220 million, we need more cancer hospitals and for this reason, the second SKMCH&RC was constructed in Peshawar in 2015 and the third and largest SKMCH&RC is expected to open in Karachi in 2023. He said, SKMT needs everyone’s support more than ever before.