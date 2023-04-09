Share:

A gruesome incident of murder has shaken the residents of Lahore after a father confessed to brutally killing his 3-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the provincial capital of Punjab.

According to the police, the victim, Fatima Zahra, was brought to Jinnah Hospital by her father, Khurram Shehzad, claiming that she had died a natural death.

However, upon further investigation, the police found the circumstances suspicious and ordered a post-mortem examination.

The post-mortem report revealed that the little girl had been strangled to death, prompting the police to arrest the accused, Khurram Shehzad.

During questioning, the father confessed to killing his own daughter.

The incident sent shockwaves throughout the community, with many expressing their outrage on social media platforms.