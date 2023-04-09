Share:

More than 2,800 Sikh pilgrims from India reached Lahore via Wagah border on Sunday, to participate in the Baisakhi festival.

Sikh pilgrims from India will participate in the main event at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal on April 14. During the visit, pilgrims will visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

The Additional Secretary of Evacuee Trust Property Board Y Rana Shahid welcomed the Sikhs. On this occasion, the Sikh pilgrims said they were very happy to come to Pakistan as its people give a message of brotherhood by promoting peace in the subcontinent.

Sikh pilgrims will leave for India on April 18 after performing religious rituals.

It should be remembered that every year a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to participate in various religious festivals and events.