Share:

The price of sugar continues to increase in different cities of the country as the sugar price also jumped to Rs6,000 per 50kg bag in a month in wholesale market.

In Faisalabad, sugar price increased from Rs130 to Rs135 after an increase of Rs40 per kg.

The price of sugar has increased by Rs20 in Hyderabad whereas it has gone up to Rs120 in the wholesale market and Rs130 per kg in retail in Karachi.

On the other hand, in Peshawar, sugar price has increased by Rs35 to Rs125 per kg in two weeks and the price of molasses has been increased by Rs20 to Rs150 per kg.

In Quetta, one kg sugar is being sold at Rs125 and in the suburbs at Rs130 per kg.

On the other hand, normal quality ghee is available in Peshawar at Rs450 to Rs490 per kg, while the chicken is being sold at Rs380 per kg with an increase of Rs65 per kg in two weeks.

In Peshawar, the prices of fruits have also recorded an increase, with Kino being sold at Rs500 per dozen, Strawberry at Rs400 to Rs450 per kg, Melon at Rs120, Watermelon at Rs70 and Guava Kohati at Rs400 per kg.