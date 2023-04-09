Share:

RAWAlPINDI - Tahafuz Center has handed over four abandoned children to Punjab Child Protection Bureau (PCPB) Rawalpindi, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The four children, who were found from Commercial Market by police and brought to Tahafuz Center, were identified as Waqas, luqman, Sajawal and Zaheer, he added. The four children were also involved in beggary in the area, he said.

The children were given into custody of Punjab Child Protection Bureau by the Victim Support Officer Tahafuz Center lehar Mirza and other police officers.

Talking to to media men, Victim Support Officer Lehar Mirza said that the Tahafuz Center is providing legal and moral support to destitute and oppressed segments of society on instructions of Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar.

She said the public can call on WhatsApp number 0308- 7775888 or Rescue 15 for swift assistance for deaf, dump and other disabled persons and children.