Share:

MANCHESTER - Singer Melody Thornton has apologised after rowdy audience members halted a performance of The Bodyguard musical.

The star was unable to complete the show’s final song due to the disruption at Manchester’s Palace Theatre on Friday night. Speaking on Instagram, Thornton said she “fought really hard” to finish the show, but it had not been possible. The theatre said two audience members who refused to sit down and stop singing were removed by security staff.

The theatre had previously asked people not to sing along to the stage adaptation of the 1992 film, which stars Thornton and former Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actor Ayden Callaghan in the roles made famous by Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

A representative said staff were “disappointed that the last 10 minutes of the show needed to be cancelled due to disruptive customers refusing to stay seated and spoiling the performance for others”. They praised the work of the venue’s security for “dealing with these difficult circumstances in a professional and calm way” and thanked Greater Manchester Police (GMP) “for their assistance”.