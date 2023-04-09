Share:

PeshawaR - During a joint meeting of the Pak-Afghan traders the officials concerned were apprised regarding trade related issues and a number of proposals were suggested for amicable resolution of the problems.

According to details, a meeting of Pak-Afghan traders held at Torkham Border to discuss hurdles in the way of mutual trade between the two countries, said in a press release issued on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by the newly-appointed Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fayyaz Anwar.

On the occasion, the participants held a thorough discussion on the performance of various relevant public sector institutions along-with the problems of the business community, on both sides, of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade. The meeting was also attended by Collector Customs Operations Peshawar Ashfaq, Additional Collector Customs Torkham Rizwan, additional Collector Customs Peshawar Rizwan Mehmood, Deputy Collector Operations Torkham Asma Javed, Assistant Collectors Torkham Imad Mohib, and Superintendent Siddiq Akbar, Coordinator and Director of PAJCCI Ziaul Haq, President of KCCI Jawad Kazmi and members of Torkham Customs Agents’ Association. During the meeting, Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was briefed by Customs staff Torkham. He also visited along with Collector Customs Peshawar Ashfaq the newly constructed NLC terminal project.

The officials inspected various parts of the terminal along-with the team and also issued instructions on the spot. In the meeting, representatives from Customs and other departments including NLC, FC, police and other security departments suggested a number of proposals to resolve the obstacles in the way of Pak-Afghan mutual trade.

Ziaul Haq, who is also the president of Frontier Custom Agents’ Association (FCAA) and former senior vice-president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) emphasised the need of making steps to remove hindrances in the way of Pak-Afghan mutual trade and transit trade. He explained that there was no issue from the Customs Department at Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi border. He said that the border management and other institutions take much time on checking and the slow process causes great difficulties for the business community.

He added that transit trade containers are cleared within 10 to 12 days at Karachi Port. On the other hand, he added, demurrage charges are imposed on the containers due to the slow process. he said that despite official orders of cross-stuffing, the directives have not been implemented and detention charges of lakhs of rupees were also levied on each container. The FCCA president also suggested that Afghan transit trade goods should be carried out from Karachi to Torkham through Pakistan Railways along-with a bonded carrier service.

He urged the authorities concerned to allow filing of GD [Goods Documents] at Azakhel Dry Port, so that the Customs clearing agents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province can also continue their business. Chief Collector Customs Fayaz Anwar assured the delegation of taking all possible support and cooperation for cross border trade facilitation, adding Customs Department knew about problems of the business community. He assured that all issues would be resolved on priority basis. Fayaz also principally agreed with the recommendations of the delegation.