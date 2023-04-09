Share:

The people of Karachi have been facing numerous difficulties, and in my opinion, the biggest of them is the issue of heavy traffic. With a population of over 20 million, people have to leave their homes hours before their scheduled arrival time to reach their destination or workplace, and they still end up getting late due to congested roads. This causes time wastage, severe exhaustion from continuous driving, and pollution in the form of exhaust fumes.

The harsh reality is that Karachi lacks a proper public transportation system, which means that everyone has to travel in their own cars. With thirty cars on the road instead of one bus, heavy traffic jams are bound to occur. We should learn from the Singapore government, which discourages private vehicles and promotes public transport. They have successfully convinced 53% of their citizens to use public transport.

Apart from this, dilapidated infrastructure is another reason why Karachi is facing issues. However, what makes the situation even worse is that big trucks and trailers are allowed to travel at any time of the day, even during peak traffic hours.

Karachi’s situation needs serious attention, and the concerned authorities must take prudent measures to develop proper infrastructure and implement traffic laws to ease the traffic situation and improve the quality of life of its citizens.

SANAULLAH,

Karachi.