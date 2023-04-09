Share:

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom on Saturday after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near their vehicle.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the explosion took place in the general area of Bara where the martyred, Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul, 37, ( resident of Lower Dir) and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud, 34, (resident of South Waziristan), were patrolling.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists," the statement released read.

It further stressed that Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier, in a bid to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the National Security Committee (NSC) had given its approval to begin a "comprehensive" operation with the backing of the nation and the government.