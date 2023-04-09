Share:

PESHAWAR - Two soldiers of Paki­stan Army on Satur­day embraced martyr­dom in an improvised explosive device(IED) blast in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district, according to Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement said that Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul, a 37-year-old resident of Lower Dir, and Se­poy Nazir Ullah Mehsud, a 34-year-old resident of South Waziristan embraced martyrdom in the ex­plosion. Soon after the incident, the security forc­es and police reached the place and launched a search but no arrest was made yet.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area,” the ISPR add­ed. “Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sac­rifices of our soldiers further strengthen our re­solve,” it added. Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speak­er Zahid Akram Durrani on Saturday have strong­ly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in the Bara Khyber district.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives of se­curity personnel Hazrat Gul, and Sepoy Nazeerul­lah Mahsud in the aftermath of the attack.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. The sacrifices of security forces in the war against terrorism will always be remembered, said both of them in their united messages to the bereaved family.