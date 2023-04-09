PESHAWAR - Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device(IED) blast in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The statement said that Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul, a 37-year-old resident of Lower Dir, and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud, a 34-year-old resident of South Waziristan embraced martyrdom in the explosion. Soon after the incident, the security forces and police reached the place and launched a search but no arrest was made yet.
“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area,” the ISPR added. “Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added. Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Saturday have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in the Bara Khyber district.
The Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives of security personnel Hazrat Gul, and Sepoy Nazeerullah Mahsud in the aftermath of the attack.
The Speaker and Deputy Speaker extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. The sacrifices of security forces in the war against terrorism will always be remembered, said both of them in their united messages to the bereaved family.