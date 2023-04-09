Share:

The Sindh Rangers and police in a joint operation claimed to have arrested two terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group.

According to the Rangers’ spokesperson, the joint operation was conducted on the basis of intelligence, leading to the arrest of Muhammad Kamal Khan and Abdul Qadir.

The spokesperson said that the arrested terrorists were involved in the extortion and target killing of traders in various parts of Karachi, including Sadr, Mangopir, and Banaras areas.

According to details provided by Rangers, the accused used to receive instructions from a TTP terrorist, Afsar Khan alias Arshad, who is based in Afghanistan. The arrested terrorists would provide mobile numbers of local businessmen in Karachi to Afsar Khan in Afghanistan.

During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to sharing mobile numbers of Karachi’s five businessmen with their boss in Afghanistan. They also confessed to giving extortion slips and killing two businessmen for non-payment of extortion money.

The spokesperson stated that the terrorists have been handed over to the police for further interrogation.