1085 vehicles inspected, fines imposed

PESHAWAR - The district administration and the Transport De­partment have inspected a total of 1085 vehicles and 59 transport termi­nals. Fines were imposed on 372 vehicle owners, and FIRs were registered against six managers of bus terminals during the last three days.

The authorities have is­sued warnings to 78 trans­porters, while 16 were ar­rested for overcharging. Inspections were carried out at various transport terminals, including Gen­eral Bus Stand, Lahore Terminal, Charsadda Bus Stand, Kohat Bus Stand, and Karkhanu Bus Stand, as well as commercial ve­hicles on GT Road, Pe­shawar Motorway Inter­change.