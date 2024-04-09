2 accused get life sentence in dacoity attempt

ATTOCK - Additional Ses­sions Judge Attock, Shaukat Ali, has sentenced Muham­mad Mubeen and Shahbaz Khan, both residents of Rawalpindi, to life imprison­ment and imposed a one-mil­lion-rupee fine on each. The verdict follows a decoity at­tempt in 2021 during which they shot and injured Na­deem Ahmad within the ju­risdiction of Attock Khurd police station. Ahmad later succumbed to his injuries. In another case, Sessions Judge Attock sentenced a drug smuggler named Imran to ten years in prison and fined him one lakh rupees. Mean­while, police in the district have apprehended three in­dividuals—Zaheer U Deen, Fakhri Zaman, and Sajjad—for power pilferage. In a sep­arate operation, Injra police arrested a drug peddler, Bi­lal Hussain, residing in Da­khner, seizing 0.6 kilograms of chars from his posses­sion. Cases under relevant acts have been registered against all individuals, who have been subsequently in­carcerated.