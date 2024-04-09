2 accused get life sentence in dacoity attempt

ATTOCK - Additional Sessions Judge Attock, Shaukat Ali, has sentenced Muhammad Mubeen and Shahbaz Khan, both residents of Rawalpindi, to life imprisonment and imposed a one-million-rupee fine on each. The verdict follows a decoity attempt in 2021 during which they shot and injured Nadeem Ahmad within the jurisdiction of Attock Khurd police station. Ahmad later succumbed to his injuries. In another case, Sessions Judge Attock sentenced a drug smuggler named Imran to ten years in prison and fined him one lakh rupees. Meanwhile, police in the district have apprehended three individuals—Zaheer U Deen, Fakhri Zaman, and Sajjad—for power pilferage. In a separate operation, Injra police arrested a drug peddler, Bilal Hussain, residing in Dakhner, seizing 0.6 kilograms of chars from his possession. Cases under relevant acts have been registered against all individuals, who have been subsequently incarcerated.