Ababeel Force fails to yield desired results in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Despite three years having passed since the establishment of the Ababeel Force under Peshawar Police, it has failed to yield the desired results.

Comprising over 80 motorcycles and 170 personnel, the force’s task is to control smuggling, yet hardly a day goes by without reports of smuggling activities in the city. Despite covering over 200 kilometres daily, the force rarely intercepts any smuggling at­tempts. The establishment of this force has had little impact on reducing crime or benefiting the provincial exchequer, which incurs monthly expenses of mil­lions of rupees on the force.

The Ababeel Force was established in 2021, with police personnel de­ployed from 18 districts of the prov­ince in the provincial capital.

The police claim that over the past year, the Ababeel Force has arrest­ed hundreds of suspects involved in drug trafficking through various op­erations. While the Ababeel Force has been unsuccessful in curbing smug­gling, it is now tasked with intercept­ing narcotics and illegal weapons, and the police force is presenting unique justifications for its failure.

It may be mentioned here that in some cases, the force has been accused of highhandedness on the streets in Peshawar, while some Ababeel per­sonnel are sometimes seen resting in the streets with their motorbikes.