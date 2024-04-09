Accused cleric, victims undergo DNA tests in sexual abuse case

GUJAR KHAN - Jhelum police on Monday sent the cleric of the seminary, ac­cused of sexually assaulting three students and attempting to abuse seven others, to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in Lahore along with his victims for DNA screening.

Rana Nadeem Tariq, the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the Saddar circle in Jhelum, stated that Qari Imran Zia Qureshi, a cleric at the semi­nary, has been accused of sexu­ally assaulting three students, while seven others were sub­jected to attempted assault.

Ehsan Shah, the Station House Officer (SHO) Dina, mentioned that the police took action upon receiving complaints from the parents. The accused were ar­rested, and an FIR was regis­tered under sections 377-B and 376-iii of PPC on April 5.

The police presented the ac­cused and the victims in court on Saturday, where the parents of the three main victims ex­pressed hesitation in allowing their children to undergo physi­cal medical examinations at the hospital. The court accepted their written requests, while the accused was handed over to Dina police in physical remand for four days.

DSP Nadeem Tariq stated that the accused individual, along with the three main victims, were transferred to PFSA La­hore, where their DNA tests have been conducted.

He mentioned that the un­washed clothes of the victims and the seminary teacher, and the used tissue papers found in a side room of the seminary, have also been submitted for DNA testing.

SDPO Nadeem emphasized that the police have completed almost all the necessary legal formalities, and there are no pending issues. He assured that the police have been prompt in their actions, from registering the FIR to making arrests and completing other necessary le­gal procedures.

He emphasized the impor­tance of promptly issuing the challan, maintaining that of­fences under sections 377-B and 376-iii are strictly non-bailable.

The police would also request an extension of the accused’s physical remand on Tuesday. He added that the statement of all victims had been recorded un­der section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) be­fore the court on Saturday.