Adequate supply of water vital for cotton crop: Sahoo

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that coordination with the Irrigation department must be improved so that provision of water during cotton cultivation in the cotton zone could be ensured on priority basis. He presided over the meet­ing which reviewed the current situation of cotton crop here on Monday. The Secretary directed all the Agriculture Extension di­rectors to prepare and submit a report about canals which supply water on priority basis.

He further said that this year the Land Information and Man­agement System team would monitor the field staff during cot­ton cultivation. He also directed to prepare a detailed report on the division wise wheat harvest along with per acre production and trends of future crop cultivation.