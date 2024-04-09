Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Afghan national falls to death while making video at Faisal Mosque

Web Desk
9:52 PM | April 09, 2024
National

An Afghan national fell to death off first floor of Faisal Mosque while making a video from his mobile.

The youngster indentified as Masihullah, who belonged to Afghanistan, was making a video while standing on a wall of the first floor of Faisal Mosque when he suddenly lost his balance and fell down, resulting in serious injuries.

He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He had come to the mosque with his family. Police are investigating. 

Police said preliminary investigation suggested that the young man had climbed to the safety wall of the first floor of the mosque and fell down while making a video.

