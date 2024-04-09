Agriculture sector shows substantial performance in Rabi 2023-24

In a positive turn of events for Pakistan's economy, the agriculture sector demonstrated robust performance in the Rabi 2023-24 (October-February) season.

In its monthly economic performance report for March 2024, the ministry of finance said that wheat sowing for the Rabi season 2023-24 surpassed the target set for the area. The sowing covered an impressive 9.160 million hectares, surpassing the target of 8.998 million hectares. This success is attributed to several key factors contributing to agricultural efficiency.

One of the primary contributors to this achievement is the timely availability of quality seeds, which has ensured farmers have access to the best resources for their crops. Additionally, the availability of fertilisers has played a crucial role in supporting robust crop growth. The disbursement of agriculture credit has also been timely and substantial, enabling farmers to invest in necessary inputs for their fields. Furthermore, the increase in mechanisation has streamlined agricultural processes, thus improving productivity and efficiency in wheat cultivation.

These positive developments are expected to bode well for achieving the wheat production target of 32.12 million tonnes this year. However, it's important to note that the final outcome of Rabi season crops depends significantly on weather conditions, particularly near the maturity stage of wheat crop. Adverse weather events could potentially impact the final yield despite the proactive measures taken by the government and the farmers.

In terms of farm inputs, the performance has been encouraging. During the July-February period of FY24, the farm tractor production and sales witnessed significant increases, standing at 31,915 and 30,591 units, respectively. This represents a notable rise of 68.6% and 67.6%, respectively, compared to the same period last year, indicating a growing adoption of mechanised farming practices.

Moreover, the disbursement of agriculture credit has seen a substantial increase of 34.7%, reaching Rs1,279 billion during July-January period of FY24, compared to Rs949.9 billion over the same period the previous year. This financial support has been instrumental in empowering farmers and boosting agricultural activities across the country.

Regarding fertiliser uptake, urea offtake during Rabi 2023-24 was recorded 2,854 tonnes, showing a slight decrease of 4.2% compared to Rabi 2022-23. In contrast, DAP offtake stood at 758,000 tonnes, marking a significant increase of 15.0% compared to the previous Rabi season.

Overall, the report demonstrates that these developments reflect a positive trajectory for Pakistan's agriculture sector, with increased productivity, improved access to resources, and growing mechanisation contributing to a successful Rabi season 2023-24.