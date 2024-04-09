Another man falls victim to street crime in Karachi

Robbers killed a man and injured the other during robbery in separate incidents in Sher Shah and Baloch Colony here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

The deceased was identified as Saad. He was the father of two children.

In Baloch Colony, a young man was wounded by two bandits. The robbers plundered cash and a mobile phone from the youth and injured him on resistance.

Police have registered a case after shifting the injured to hospital. In Gulshan Iqbal, police arrested two suspected robbers after an encounter.

The outlaws were injured in shootout and later arrested. They were identified as Babar and Javed.

The law enforcers seized a motorcycle and two pistols from the arrested outlaws.

SSP East said police during patrol gave a signal to two suspected motorcyclists to stop.

They did not stop and opened fire on police, who retaliated. As a result, the suspects were injured and later arrested.

