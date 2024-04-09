Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Armed dacoits plunder home, terrify family

April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  A brazen gang of armed dacoits perpetrated a daring home inva­sion within the jurisdiction of the Wah Saddar Police Station on Monday, holding a family at gunpoint as they ransacked the premises. According to police sources, the victim, Muhammad Fayyaz, recounted the distressing ordeal to the authorities, detail­ing the intrusion and subsequent plundering of valuables and gold ornaments estimated at a stag­gering Rs 1 million. The auda­cious criminals swiftly absconded with their ill-gotten gains, leaving the family in a state of shock and the community on edge.

Promptly responding to the distressing report, the police swiftly registered a case and initi­ated a thorough investigation into the heinous crime, signalling a resolute commitment to pursuing the perpetrators and delivering justice for the aggrieved family.

