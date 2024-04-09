Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Attock residents endure unplanned gas shortages

Our Staff Reporter
April 09, 2024
ATTOCK   -   Unscheduled gas load shedding has severely affected the lives of Attock City residents and those in surrounding areas, particu­larly during the holy month of Ramadan. Despite pay­ing inflated bills, residents face gas shortages, leading to considerable inconve­nience.

Syed Raza Naqvi, a resi­dent of People Colony At­tock, along with others, ex­pressed their frustration to reporters, highlighting the challenges faced during Sehri timings due to the lack of gas supply. Approximate­ly 80% of Attock’s areas, in­cluding People’s Colony, Dar ub Salaam Colony, and many others, are grappling with the issue of gas load shed­ding.

Residents demanded im­mediate attention from the authorities at SNGPL to rec­tify any underlying prob­lems and ensure uninter­rupted gas supply. Upon inquiry, SNGPL Attock Spokesman Hanif Khan Ni­azi assured the journalist that the issue had been es­calated to higher authorities and would be resolved with­in a day or two. 

