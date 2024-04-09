Attock residents endure unplanned gas shortages

ATTOCK - Unscheduled gas load shedding has severely affected the lives of Attock City residents and those in surrounding areas, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. Despite paying inflated bills, residents face gas shortages, leading to considerable inconvenience.
Syed Raza Naqvi, a resident of People Colony Attock, along with others, expressed their frustration to reporters, highlighting the challenges faced during Sehri timings due to the lack of gas supply. Approximately 80% of Attock’s areas, including People’s Colony, Dar ub Salaam Colony, and many others, are grappling with the issue of gas load shedding.
Residents demanded immediate attention from the authorities at SNGPL to rectify any underlying problems and ensure uninterrupted gas supply. Upon inquiry, SNGPL Attock Spokesman Hanif Khan Niazi assured the journalist that the issue had been escalated to higher authorities and would be resolved within a day or two.