Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Balochistan CM condemns Kuchlak blast

APP
April 09, 2024
QUETTA   -   Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned Quetta’s Kuchlak blast which left one police personnel martyred and three others in­jured on Monday. He ordered to conduct an investigation of the in­cident and submit it’s report. Balochistan gov­ernment spokesman said that one policeman was martyred and three others were injured in the incident. He said that the bomb disposal squad team reached the spot and the nature of the explosion was being investigated. He said the chief minister has directed to provide bet­ter treatment facilities to the injured,

