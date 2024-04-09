Bohra community celebrates Eidul Fitr with traditional zeal in Karachi

The Bohra community is celebrating Eidul Fitr with traditional zeal in Karachi today.

The Bohra community offered the Eid prayer at Tahiri mosque in Karachi's Saddar area.

Strict security arrangements were ensured in the mosque to avoid any untoward incident. The Rangers were also deputed at the time of Eid prayer.

It merits mention here that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to meet today (Tuesday) for the sighting of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram moon.

Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, the chairman of committee will preside over the meeting scheduled to be held in Islamabad.

The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

According to weather experts, Eidul Fitr will fall on April 10 (Wednesday) tomorrow in Pakistan.