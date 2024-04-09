Buses, trains are overcrowded amid usual Eid exodus

The bus terminals and Railway Station are overcrowded with passengers as people want to go to their hometowns to celebrate the Eidul Fitr with families.

According to some reports, almost half of the people living in Lahore belong to other parts of the province and they always wish to celebrate the Eid with their families.

The government has announced a four-day holiday from April 10 till April 13.

Muslims offer special prayers on Eid morning and spend time with their families and loved ones.

Long queues of passengers can be seen at the bus stands in the city.

The general bus stand in Badami Bagh, city terminal at Bund Road and bus stand at Thokar Niaz Beg are overcrowded as the outsiders want to leave Lahore before midnight today.

The passengers also faced difficulty in getting the tickets as overcharging was rampant at the bus stands.

Similarly, the Railway Station was also overcrowded with the passengers because a large number of commuters travel by train.

Pakistan Railways had announced to run four special trains on the eve of Eidul Fitr this year to facilitate the passengers.

Railway authorities have instructed passengers to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while traveling in the trains and at stations.

The first special train left Karachi for Peshawar. The second special train departed from Quetta for Rawalpindi.

The third special train left Karachi for Lahore. The fourth special train will depart from Lahore to Karachi at 5 pm on April 9 (today).

Meanwhile, the Railway authorities also launched a special train for Narowal on this Eid.

The train departed from Lahore Railway Station at 9:20 AM for Narowal on April 9.

The Pakistan Railway has bought 1.5 million litres of diesel to ensure the smooth operation of trains during Eidul Fitr.