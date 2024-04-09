Cabinet body okays amends in Sales Tax Act

LAHORE - Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman chaired the maiden meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatization at the Chief Minister’s Office on monday. Provincial Ministers Sohaib Ahmad, Zeeshan Rafique and Azma Bokhari also attended the meeting. Five-point agenda including approval of land auction by the Senior Member Board of Revenue, review of the Punjab Assembly’s annual calendar from Feb 2024 to Feb 2025 and approvals for amendments in Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 (Section 39-1) and Infrastructure Development Cess Act, 2015. The minister directed the law and parliamentary affairs department’s secretary to prepare the Punjab Assembly’s calendar for the next hundred days and keep the MPAs informed about its proceedings. A sub-committee should be formed for the review of approved amendments in the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 and Infrastructure Development Cess Act, 2015; he added.