Tuesday, April 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet body okays amends in Sales Tax Act

Our Staff Reporter
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman chaired the maiden meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatization at the Chief Minister’s Office on monday. Provincial Ministers Sohaib Ahmad, Zeeshan Rafique and Azma Bokhari also attended the meeting. Five-point agenda including approval of land auction by the Senior Member Board of Revenue, review of the Punjab Assembly’s annual calendar from Feb 2024 to Feb 2025 and approvals for amendments in Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 (Section 39-1) and Infrastructure Development Cess Act, 2015. The minister directed the law and parliamentary affairs department’s secretary to prepare the Punjab Assembly’s calendar for the next hundred days and keep the MPAs informed about its proceedings. A sub-committee should be formed for the review of approved amendments in the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 and Infrastructure Development Cess Act, 2015; he added.

Virk welcomes start of health reforms in Punjab

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1712549558.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024