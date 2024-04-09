Cardiology community appreciates NICVD’s Chest Pain Unit programme

KARACHI - Professor Nadeem Qamar from the National Institute of Cardio­vascular Diseases presented the novel chest pain Unit Programme instituted at NICVD since 2017 at the 75th annual American College of Cardiology meeting at Atlanta. This is the most presti­gious scientific meeting with the largest gathering of cardiovas­cular specialists from across the world. He presented the data at the late breaking science session, reserved for the most impactful research globally.

Professor Qamar highlighted the instrumental role of such novel units in expediting Heart Attack Care and its global im­pact. He highlighted the impor­tance of the free of cost Primary Angioplasty program that has revolutionized Heart Attack Care and the generous support of the government of Sindh.

The entire cardiology commu­nity with the presence of most renowned cardiologist from all over the world appreciated NICVD’s Chest Pain Unit pro­gram and emphasized that other countries with similar problems should follow the NICVD model.