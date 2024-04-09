CBD Punjab joins forces with CMEC to accelerate development of IT City

LAHORE - Punjab Central Business District De­velopment Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has forged a landmark agreement with the China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) to propel cooperation for the ambitious development of Pakistan’s largest IT city, Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore, being established under the banner of CBD Punjab.

A high-profile delegation from CBD Punjab and Ravi Urban Development Authourity (RUDA), led by COO CBD Punjab & RUDA, Brigadier (R) Man­soor Janjua, embarked on a visit to China. The primary objective of the delegation was to provide compre­hensive insights into Nawaz Sharif IT City, along with shedding light on other pivotal projects undertaken by CBD Punjab. A pivotal achievement of this delegation’s journey is the fruit­ful collaboration agreement inked between CBD Punjab and CMEC.

The agreement, sealed by Direc­tor Project Management CBD Pun­jab, Asif Iqbal and General Manager CMEC Wei Guang, was formalized at the headquarters of CMEC in China. This significant event witnessed the presence of Assistant General Man­ager CMEC Li Minglang, Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab Riaz Hussain, Director Business Develop­ment CBD Punjab, Ali Waqar Shah, and several other senior officials from CBD Punjab and CMEC. Direc­tor Project Management, Asif Iqbal underscored the substantial impact of this collaboration on ongoing projects within Pakistan’s premier IT hub, Nawaz Sharif IT City, and the broader CBD Punjab landscape. He emphasized the transformative po­tential of this partnership in charting new trajectories of growth and devel­opment across the Punjab province.

“This collaboration with China Machinery Engineering Corporation will not only fortify the ongoing proj­ects in Nawaz Sharif IT City and CBD Punjab but also open up new vistas for development and progress,” re­marked Asif Iqbal, reflecting on the significance of the agreement.

This strategic partnership sym­bolizes a significant paradigm shift in the Sino-Pak relationship, aiming to expedite the pace of implemen­tation on novel ventures through international investment in the region. With this milestone agree­ment in place, CBD Punjab and Nawaz Sharif IT City are poised to experience an unprecedented surge in growth, thereby making substan­tial contributions to the advance­ment of the Punjab province.