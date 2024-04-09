CCPs embarks on competition assessment of insurance sector

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has embarked on a competition assessment of the insurance sector. This study is being conducted under the IMF’s Public Investment Management Assess­ment (PIMA) framework for Pakistan.

This assessment aims to evaluate the government’s footprint on key sectors of the economy through state-owned enter­prises and its implications for competi­tion and the overall economic landscape. The CCP’s study aims to review the com­petitive landscape, identify any anti-com­petitive practices, legal and regulatory framework, and barriers to competition in insurance sector. It will also exam­ine the role of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in insurance and reinsurance mar­kets and analyse why this sector is under­developed in Pakistan and how it can be opened up to international players.

The insurance sector is vital for man­aging risk and capital generation. It plays a pivotal role in development of economy. Despite its significance, Paki­stan’s insurance industry has yet to re­alize its full potential due to regulatory constraints and competition barriers.

In comparison, the UK and other coun­tries have developed insurance markets worth trillions of dollars, employing thousands of people. Conversely, Paki­stan is losing billions of rupees in poten­tial, especially in reinsurance, which they have to pay to international companies. The privatization of state-owned insur­ance firms is desirable to diminish public sector dominance, attract foreign invest­ment and create a level playing field for the private sector to boost insurance pen­etration in the country. This will attract foreign insurance companies to enter Pakistani market. However, despite being on the government’s privatization agenda for several years, the privatization of in­surance companies, including State Life Insurance Co. Ltd. and Pakistan Re-insur­ance Co. Limited, has yet to materialize.

CCP is currently engaged in analys­ing legal and regulatory frameworks of five other sectors of economy. The pur­pose of these studies is to open up the sectors to international players, en­hancing competition and provision of better products. These sectors include Fertilizer, Insurance, Power, Road Con­struction, and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The insurance study’s recom­mendations will be forwarded to the federal government in due course.