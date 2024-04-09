CDA ensures uninterrupted services during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD - The city managers in Islamabad have finalized plans to ensure the provi­sion of the best facilities to citizens during the upcoming Eid holidays. By directives from the Capital Devel­opment Authority (CDA) administra­tion, weekly bazaars will not be held on Wednesday 10th April, Friday 12th April, and Sunday 14th April due to the Eid-ul-Fitar holidays. The Weekly Wednesday Bazaar scheduled for 10th April in Sector G-6 and the Weekly Friday Bazaar slated for 12th April in Sector H-9, G-6, and Bahara Kahu, under the management of MCI, will not be operational. Similarly, the Weekly Sunday Bazaar will also be suspended in Sector H-9, G-6, and G-10 on 14th April. In efforts to main­tain uninterrupted services during the Eid-ul-Fitar holidays, the CDA ad­ministration has established a control room at its headquarters. The control room will be staffed round the clock, with relevant personnel from the En­vironment Directorate including Ad­min, MPO, M&RM, and Road depart­ments. Duties have been allocated to ensure citizens receive the necessary facilities during the festive period.

Furthermore, to address com­plaints and provide timely assistance, staff from various departments in­cluding Water Supply, Sanitation, Enforcement, Street Lights, City Sew­erage Division, and DMA will be avail­able during the Eid holidays. The CDA administration has issued helpline numbers (9253016 and 9252962) to facilitate citizens in accessing ser­vices and lodging complaints.