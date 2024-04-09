CDA ensures uninterrupted services during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD - The city managers in Islamabad have finalized plans to ensure the provision of the best facilities to citizens during the upcoming Eid holidays. By directives from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration, weekly bazaars will not be held on Wednesday 10th April, Friday 12th April, and Sunday 14th April due to the Eid-ul-Fitar holidays. The Weekly Wednesday Bazaar scheduled for 10th April in Sector G-6 and the Weekly Friday Bazaar slated for 12th April in Sector H-9, G-6, and Bahara Kahu, under the management of MCI, will not be operational. Similarly, the Weekly Sunday Bazaar will also be suspended in Sector H-9, G-6, and G-10 on 14th April. In efforts to maintain uninterrupted services during the Eid-ul-Fitar holidays, the CDA administration has established a control room at its headquarters. The control room will be staffed round the clock, with relevant personnel from the Environment Directorate including Admin, MPO, M&RM, and Road departments. Duties have been allocated to ensure citizens receive the necessary facilities during the festive period.
Furthermore, to address complaints and provide timely assistance, staff from various departments including Water Supply, Sanitation, Enforcement, Street Lights, City Sewerage Division, and DMA will be available during the Eid holidays. The CDA administration has issued helpline numbers (9253016 and 9252962) to facilitate citizens in accessing services and lodging complaints.