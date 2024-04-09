Cities in Russian Urals, west Siberia brace for worst floods in decades

MOSCOW - The Russian city of Orenburg, near the Kazakh border, braced on Monday for flooding not seen in decades, as officials evacuated locals to escape rising rivers in the Urals and western Siberia.

Moscow declared a federal emergency on Sunday over floods in the Orenburg region, where the Ural river left much of the city of Orsk covered in water, forcing thousands to leave their homes. The river is now reaching danger­ous levels in the regional capital of Orenburg, a city of 550,000 people. The Kremlin spoke of a “critical” situation on Monday, warning that the floods had “pos­sibly not reached their peak”. Over the weekend, it said floods were also “inevitable” in western Sibe­ria’s Kurgan and Tyumen regions.

Thousands of people have al­ready been evacuated.

Emergency services said on Monday that over 10,000 resi­dential buildings had been flood­ed, mostly in the Urals, the Volga area and western Siberia.

They warned of a “rise in air temperature, active snow melt­ing and the overflow of rivers”.

Much of the city of Orsk was under water after torrential rain caused a nearby dam to burst. Orenburg region authorities said that while the Ural river “went down by nine centimetres (3.5 inches)” in Orsk, water lev­els in the city of Orenburg were rising fast. “In Orenburg, in a day there was a rise by 16 cen­timetres to 872 centimetres” for the water level, the regional gov­ernment said.