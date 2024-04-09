Tuesday, April 09, 2024
CM Maryam Nawaz directs foolproof security on Eid

Web Desk
6:05 PM | April 09, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought foolproof security arrangements on Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr. 

The chief minister said police and law-enforcement agencies should be vigilant on Chand Raat and Eid days. She also directed to ensure the best security arrangements for gatherings, especially in mosques and Imambargahs. 

Additional police personnel should be deployed in markets, she said, adding that senior police officers should also be in the field to review security arrangements. 

The chief minister said police would have to work diligently and the security plan should be implemented in letter and spirit.

