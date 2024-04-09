CM Maryam performs Umrah

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif along with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and her delegation reached Makkah on Monday to perform the holy ritual of Umrah. On reaching Haram Sharif, doors of Baitullah were opened to arrange a special visit for Madam Chief Minister, who had the honour and privilege of offering Nawafal inside the Holy Kaaba. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her delegation performed Tawaf of Kaaba, offered two nawafil at Haram Pak, performed Sa’i between Safa and Marwah, and offered Nawafal in gratitude at the completion of Umrah. After performing Umrah, she offered special prayers for the prosperity and integrity of nation and its people. She also prayed for the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

CM grieved over death of young students in traffic accident

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday condoled the death of students in a traffic incident in Pir Mahal and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families. “My heart is saddened at the death of school-going children,” said the chief minister while expressing grief and sorrow over the deaths. She also advised the citizens to obey traffic rules. Madam Chief Minister offered condolences and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, and directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured in the accident.