CM Murad reviews law and order situation in city

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting to dis­cuss the law and order situation in the city and praised the city police for successfully rescuing two kidnapped victims from Baldia. He expressed his desire to cultivate this spir­it of dedication and hard work in the police force fur­ther so that the city could become a peaceful and liv­able megalopolis.

The meeting was at­tended by Additional IG Karachi Imran Yakoob, DIG Mukadas Hyder, and the police party that par­ticipated in the operation to rescue two kidnapped persons. They include SSP AVCC Zafar Siddiqui, DSP Qaiser Shah, Inspector, Abid Hussain, Sub-Inspec­tor Ghulam Rasool, Head Constable Tariq Samad, Khawar Yusuf, lady police Constable Aresha Naz.

CM Shah said that he was not satisfied with the law and order situation in the city. “I know the police were working hard but special focus was needed in the hotspots where the crime rate was high,” he said and directed addition­al IG to strengthen such police stations where the crime ratio has increased. Additional IG Karachi Im­ran Yakoob told the CM that the crime rate in the city has been recorded at 166 cases per day means less than one per police station. He added that the crime rate in the other big cities of other provinces was high but even then, the situation was being con­trolled through extensive checking, patrolling and intelligence.

CM said that every day people were being killed for resisting the robberies. “This is quite painful, and it becomes our responsibility to protect the life, liberty and property of the citizen by hook or by crook,” he said and directed the addi­tional IG to replace the le­thargic police officers with efficient and hardworking.

Additional IG Imran Ya­koob informed the CM that a raid was conducted on Sunday, April 7, 2024, with the assistance of modern technical devices at Baldia No 02, near Food Street at Plot No F 247 Baldia site in Karachi. During the police encounter, four kidnappers — Sabir, Inayat Rehman, Hazrat Ali, and Wahidullah — were arrested in an in­jured condition on the spot. The abductees, Shahid, and Abdullah were successfully rescued from the clutches of the accused.

The CM was further in­formed that a gang of crimi­nals, operating from a UAE state, was involved in kid­napping innocent people for ransom. Imran Yakoob stated that he had traced all the clues and data of the gangsters and would arrest them with the support of UAE authorities. The CM ap­preciated the police force’s hard work and dedication and stressed the need for a similar spirit in the future to make the city peaceful and livable. The police have been provided with the lat­est technology, weapons, and gadgets, which can aid in controlling crime.

Murad Ali Shah said that he has sent Inspector Gen­eral of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon to visit the River­ine area and ensure the safe recovery of kidnapped persons. The CM expressed concern over the increas­ing street crime in the city and kidnapping for ransom in the Kutcha area, and he emphasised that the police, with the support of Rang­ers and other law enforce­ment agencies, must take strict actions to eliminate the criminals.