COAS hosts Iftar dinner for Pakistan cricket team

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday hosted an Iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team at Army House in Rawalpindi.
Among others, Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi along with PCB officials also attended the Iftar. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Cricket Team underwent and concluded physical training at Army School of Physical Training (ASPT) camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.
Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief extended best wishes to all the players in their future endeavours. The cricketers thanked the Army Chief for excellent training provided to them at Kakul, and the role played by Pakistan Army in supporting the games in Pakistan.