COAS hosts Iftar dinner for Pakistan cricket team

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday hosted an Iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team at Army House in Rawalpindi.

Among others, Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi along with PCB officials also attended the Iftar. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Cricket Team underwent and con­cluded physical train­ing at Army School of Physical Training (ASPT) camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.

Speaking on the oc­casion, the Army Chief extended best wishes to all the players in their future endeavours. The cricketers thanked the Army Chief for excellent training provided to them at Kakul, and the role played by Pakistan Army in supporting the games in Pakistan.