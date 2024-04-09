Collins wins 13th straight match for back-to-back titles

CHARLESTON - Danielle Collins is showing no signs of slowing down as she heads into retirement later this season, having won her second consecutive tournament at the Credit One Charleston Open in South Carolina. The unseeded Collins crushed fourth-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 on the clay surface in 77 minutes for her 13th consecutive match victory after winning the hard-court Miami Open a week earlier. Fellow American Serena Williams was the last player to win Miami and Charleston in the same year in 2013, and Williams did the same in 2008. The 13-match tour-level win streak is Collins’ career best, supplanting her 12-match run in 2021 which included victories in Palermo, Italy, and San Jose, Calif.