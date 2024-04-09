Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Collins wins 13th straight match for back-to-back titles

Agencies
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

CHARLESTON  -   Danielle Collins is showing no signs of slowing down as she heads into retire­ment later this season, having won her second consecutive tournament at the Credit One Charleston Open in South Carolina. The unseeded Collins crushed fourth-seeded Russian Dar­ia Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 on the clay surface in 77 minutes for her 13th consecutive match victory after winning the hard-court Miami Open a week earlier. Fellow Amer­ican Serena Williams was the last player to win Miami and Charleston in the same year in 2013, and Williams did the same in 2008. The 13-match tour-level win streak is Collins’ career best, supplanting her 12-match run in 2021 which included victories in Palermo, Italy, and San Jose, Calif. 

