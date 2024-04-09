Dacoits kill two citizens on resistance in Karachi

KARACHI - Dacoits continued to deprive the people of cash and valuables in sev­eral incidents in the city besides killing two citizens on resistance on Monday. In Metroville Site area, two employees of a poultry farm were going to deposit the office cash when the dacoits intercepted and opened fire at them. They died on the spot. Later, the dacoits de­camped with Rs13.5 million.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Shah has taken no­tice of the incident and sought a re­port from the Sindh IGP. He ordered to suspend the Metroville Site SHO and arrest the dacoits immediately. He also ordered all SHOs to enhance patrol in their respective areas.

During the last three months, 55 citizens have been killed by the dacoits in the city.

In Gulshan-e-Maymar area, a dacoit was killed while another one was critically injured and arrested during an encounter. In Khayaban-e-Ittehad, a dacoit was arrested while looting people at a signal.

In Gulstan-e-Jauhar area, two bik­ers deprived two people of their valuables outside a showroom. In Lyari, a citizen was injured by dacoits for offering resistance.

On the other hand, the police have badly failed to rein in dacoits despite making tall claims about launching operations in the Katcha areas. An­other citizen was kidnapped from Kandhkot Sabzi Mandi area, increas­ing the number of abductees to 16.

Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon said that citizens also live in the Kat­cha area and they have to conduct intelligence-based operations there. “We will have to face the problems as we have conducted an operation in the area,” he added.

ONE ROBBER KILLED, 3 INJURED AND HELD AFTER ENCOUNTER

One robber was killed and three in­jured and held with arms and looted valuables after exchange of fire here in the metropolis on Monday.

According to details, three armed robbers barged into a bungalow in Gulshan-e-Mehmar area of Karachi.

The police getting the information cordoned off the bungalow and an exchange of fire took place in which one robber was killed while two oth­ers were critically injured and held.

The police recovered three pistols, ammunition, looted jewelry, cash and cell phones from possession of the killed and arrested robbers.

Meanwhile, another robber was injured and held during an encoun­ter at Shah Faisal Bridge. Arms, four snatched cell phones and other valuables were recovered from his possession.

The body and injured robbers were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.