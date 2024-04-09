DC chairs meeting to review Eid arrangements

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind presided over a meeting to en­sure cleanliness, security and other arrangements in the cities on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr that was held on Monday in Darbar Hall of DC office.

The DC said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a big festival for Mus­lims on which the provision of municipal services to citizens should be ensured in every way. He said that a control room will be established to maintain contact with the concerned departments which will continue to work on the three days of Eid. He further directed concerned officials to take measures for wastewater drainage and to drain dirty water so that citizens who offer Eid prayers do not face any problems.

The DC while giving instructions to the incharge of Rescue 1122, said that on the occasion the team should be prepared to deal with emergencies, while the health department should ensure the availability of doctors, paramedical staff and medi­cines in all the health centres of the district, while doctors should be made duty bound on the three days of Eid in the People’s Medical Hospital.

The DC while giving instructions to the officers of the police department said that better security arrangements should be made on the occasion of Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens while the flow of traffic should be maintained to save the citizens from suffering. On this occasion, Mayor Municipal Corporation Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhatti and Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sheikh in­formed about the cleanliness situation and mos­quito spray in Nawabshah. Whereas the officers of other town committees also informed the DC about cleanliness and other arrangements in the cities.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Asadullah Dahri, MSPMC Hospital Dr Yar Ali Jamali, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Besides Arif Abbasi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Go­rahu, officers of Police, Education, Health, Public Health, Revenue, Municipal and Town officer and all related departments were present.