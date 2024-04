ABBOTTABAD - In order to safeguard pre­cious human lives during Eid-ul-Fitr vacations, the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued direc­tives to halt various activ­ities and imposed Section 144, across the district.

According to a notifi­cation issued by the DC office, the Section 144 was imposed in the area to prevent activities that could pose a threat to hu­man lives during Eid hol­idays. The order is effec­tive immediately and will remain in force for the period of one month.