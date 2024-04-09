Tuesday, April 09, 2024
DCs, DPOs directed to ensure prevention of aerial firing

APP
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Commissioner, Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed the Deputy Commis­sioners (DCs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) of all five districts of the division to utilise their all ca­pabilities on complete prevention of aerial firing on moon-sighting night.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding prevention of aerial firing and maintenance of smooth flow of traffic on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in the division here on Monday.

Besides, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), District Police Officer (DPOs) of all districts of the division, authorities of traffic police, Water Supply & Sanita­tion Programme (WSSP) and administrative officers of the Capital Metropolitan Government also attend­ed the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner directed police in all dis­tricts of the division to begin patrolling from the af­ternoon of the day of moon-sighting night and beside police, the concerned Assistant Commissioners (ACs) should also ensure presence in their respective are­as of jurisdiction.

The officers of the district administration have been directed to take stern legal action against those involved in aerial firing and not released such ele­ments on bail at any cost.

Furthermore, the administration of all five districts have also been directed to accelerate public aware­ness campaign against the aerial firing and deploy­ment of additional traffic sergeant at crucial cross­ings and squares and roundabouts to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

Similarly, the administration has also been direct­ed for making special cleanliness arrangements on roads towards Eidgahs and sites of other big Eid con­gregations.

APP

