ISLAMABAD - The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Op­erations, Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, issued an important message to the general public on Mon­day, urging them to play their role in tightening the security of markets and discouraging professional beggars on the occasion of Eid, according to a police spokesman. In his message, he emphasized that the Islamabad Capital Police’s top priority is to protect the lives, property, and dignity of the public.