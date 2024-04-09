Diversity celebration

I am writing to express my admiration for the recent Holi festival organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) and to advocate for the promotion of interfaith harmony and religious freedom for non-Muslim minorities in Pakistan.
The Holi celebrations, as reported in your esteemed publication, showcased a beautiful display of cultural diversity and communal harmony. It was heartening to read about how members of the Hindu community in Karachi came together to celebrate this joyous occasion, spreading colors of happiness and camaraderie at the Manora Beach Park. Such initiatives not only strengthen the bonds within the Hindu community but also contribute significantly to fostering understanding and tolerance among people of different faiths.
The decision of the PHC to organize a vibrant music and dance program, coupled with the traditional rituals of Holi, reflects a spirit of inclusivity and openness. Furthermore, the consideration shown by Krishan Sagar, the chief coordinator of PHC, towards his Muslim brothers and sisters during Ramadan by choosing a semi-private beach for the celebration exemplifies a profound respect for religious sentiments and mutual coexistence.
In a country as diverse as Pakistan, it is imperative to recognize and celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and religions that coexist harmoniously. Every individual, irrespective of their faith, deserves the freedom to practice their religion without fear of discrimination or persecution. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the government and society at large to safeguard the rights of non-Muslim minorities and create an environment where they can thrive and contribute to the nation’s progress.
I believe that events like the Holi festival organized by the PHC serve as a reminder of the pluralistic ethos that lies at the heart of Pakistan’s identity. By promoting interfaith dialogue, mutual respect, and religious freedom, we can build a society that cherishes diversity and embraces unity amidst differences.
I commend the efforts of the Pakistan Hindu Council for organizing such a delightful celebration and urge all stakeholders to continue working towards creating an inclusive and tolerant society where every individual can live and worship freely.
MIRZA M MOBEEN,
Islamabad.